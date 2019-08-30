Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Trading 5.8% Higher

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $50.78, 2,501,099 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 1,056,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 67.16%.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after purchasing an additional 158,278 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

