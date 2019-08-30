Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 50.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $279,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 16.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.26.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

