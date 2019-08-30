Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Acquires 2,300 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of Foot Locker worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

NYSE FL traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 138,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,970. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.