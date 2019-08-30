Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 29,300 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises 2.4% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.91% of EnerSys worth $26,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in EnerSys by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,622,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 10.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in EnerSys by 22.2% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $56.40. 6,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $89.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.58%. EnerSys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

