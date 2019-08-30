Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 35,400 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,903,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions comprises 2.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $22,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,838. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

