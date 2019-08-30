Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 970.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,982 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Calix were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 289.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 567,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 421,922 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 178.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 603,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 386,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 25.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Calix by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 109,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 16,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,457.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 94,478 shares of company stock worth $567,898. 18.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of Calix stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 5,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,136. The firm has a market cap of $324.33 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Calix had a negative return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

