Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,720 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $379,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $28,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,332.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $457,306. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $103.86.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $474.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.