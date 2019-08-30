Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vocera Communications comprises 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.35% of Vocera Communications worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,489,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $71,970.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,301.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,725 shares of company stock worth $818,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. 3,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,257. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $725.48 million, a P/E ratio of -136.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.44.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VCRA. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

