Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 600 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 297.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.53, for a total value of $79,805.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $1,140,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,066,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock worth $35,385,913. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,363. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $226.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

