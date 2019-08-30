Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Trims Stock Position in RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE:RTW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,917,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,942 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 9.12% of RTW Retailwinds worth $10,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of RTW Retailwinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

NYSE:RTW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,502. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.23. RTW Retailwinds Inc has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). RTW Retailwinds had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $201.89 million for the quarter.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

