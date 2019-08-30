PARETO Rewards Hits 1-Day Volume of $109.00 (PARETO)

PARETO Rewards (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, PARETO Rewards has traded down 3% against the US dollar. PARETO Rewards has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $109.00 worth of PARETO Rewards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARETO Rewards token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARETO Rewards alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.21 or 0.04884315 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000247 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

PARETO Rewards Profile

PARETO Rewards is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. PARETO Rewards’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,059,682 tokens. PARETO Rewards’ official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork. The Reddit community for PARETO Rewards is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PARETO Rewards’ official website is pareto.network. The official message board for PARETO Rewards is blog.pareto.network.

PARETO Rewards Token Trading

PARETO Rewards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARETO Rewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARETO Rewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARETO Rewards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARETO Rewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARETO Rewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.