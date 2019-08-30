Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director Andrew Clark Sells 900 Shares

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director Andrew Clark sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.82, for a total transaction of C$24,138.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,855,460.20.

Andrew Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of Park Lawn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total value of C$653,000.00.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$25.35. 19,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.90. Park Lawn Corp has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is presently 123.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.29.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

