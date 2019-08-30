Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 0.6% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 254.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 3,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.39 per share, for a total transaction of $475,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,558.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.34. The company had a trading volume of 36,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $140.82 and a 1-year high of $193.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

