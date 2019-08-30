Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PE. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Parsley Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.72 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.95.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Jerry Windlinger purchased 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $34,737.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,185. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,535,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after buying an additional 631,328 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 49.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter valued at about $11,373,000. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

