Partners Group Holding AG Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 2.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.26% of Apollo Global Management worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 53.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after buying an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 302,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 47.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. 40,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -952.38%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.