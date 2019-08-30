Partners Group Holding AG Has $983,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 261.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $211,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. TheStreet cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. 314,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,073. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.47). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

