Partners Group Holding AG Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $923,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.76.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

