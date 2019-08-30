Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 809,199 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $68.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

