Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.31

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 41759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

PDCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $21.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 51,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

