Paypex Market Capitalization Achieves $1.16 Million (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 30th. Paypex has a market cap of $1.16 million and $34,332.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paypex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Paypex has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00232084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.01359553 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021394 BTC.

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. The official website for Paypex is paypex.org.

Paypex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paypex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

