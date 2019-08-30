PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Update

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,377,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 4,952,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PBF Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 52,385 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $950,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 405,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,646,322.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,194,973 shares of company stock worth $51,232,189. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,948,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,937,000 after purchasing an additional 104,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 29.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,297,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,924,000 after acquiring an additional 528,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,370,000 after acquiring an additional 243,762 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,584,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after acquiring an additional 78,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 97.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 599,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.50. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 6.34%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

