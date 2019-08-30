PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $39.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 125.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $825,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

