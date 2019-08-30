Peak Capital Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Peak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,027. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.58. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $101.75 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

