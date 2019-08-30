Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Hansteen (LON:HSTN)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hansteen (LON:HSTN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HSTN. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Numis Securities reduced their price objective on Hansteen from GBX 101 ($1.32) to GBX 96 ($1.25) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of HSTN stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. Hansteen has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.35). The company has a market capitalization of $393.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Hansteen Company Profile

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

