Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Newriver Reit from GBX 248 ($3.24) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newriver Reit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 245 ($3.20).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Tuesday. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143.20 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The stock has a market cap of $501.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 203.41.

In other Newriver Reit news, insider David Lockhart sold 72,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47), for a total value of £136,119.69 ($177,864.48). Also, insider Allan Lockhart sold 20,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.09), for a total transaction of £32,051.20 ($41,880.57). In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,907 shares of company stock valued at $21,646,853.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

See Also: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.