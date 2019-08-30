Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. Liberum Capital downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 941.73 ($12.31).

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 777.60 ($10.16) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a one year high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 795.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 862.06. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30.

In related news, insider Madeleine Cosgrave acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 841 ($10.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,527 ($51,649.03). Also, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

