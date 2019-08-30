Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 206.76. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

