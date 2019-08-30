Peel Hunt Trims SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Target Price to GBX 700

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SGRO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 855 ($11.17) target price (up from GBX 755 ($9.87)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 789.42 ($10.32).

Shares of SGRO stock opened at GBX 776 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 792.80 ($10.36). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 757.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 706.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

