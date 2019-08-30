Peoples Bank OH Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 418,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $248.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.