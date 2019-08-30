PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $136.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,095. The company has a market capitalization of $188.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.53 and a 52-week high of $136.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.