Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2019

Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Perion Network reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 66,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 30.3% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

