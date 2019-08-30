Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $395.93

Shares of Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.93 and traded as low as $380.00. Personal Group shares last traded at $380.00, with a volume of 9,680 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 411.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Personal Group’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

In related news, insider Mike Dugdale bought 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £347.10 ($453.55).

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

