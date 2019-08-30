PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives $71.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PetroChina in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PetroChina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of PTR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. 1,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,818. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PetroChina by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

