PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.35. PetVivo shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 6,135 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

