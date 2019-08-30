PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495,570 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 5.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned 0.49% of PG&E worth $59,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 836.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

PCG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 162,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,177,478. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $49.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.