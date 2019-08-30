Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,067,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,796,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,567. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

