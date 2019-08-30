Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY20 guidance to $1.08 -1.15 EPS.

PAHC stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.09 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAHC. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

