Phoenixcoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 30th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $167,068.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.31 or 0.00833217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022274 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00239938 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004094 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

