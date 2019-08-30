Phonecoin (PHON) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00

Phonecoin (CURRENCY:PHON) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Phonecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Phonecoin has a market capitalization of $20,491.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Phonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phonecoin has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00232860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01339689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091522 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021600 BTC.

About Phonecoin

Phonecoin’s total supply is 106,824,310 coins and its circulating supply is 106,424,060 coins. Phonecoin’s official Twitter account is @phonecoin_PHON. The official website for Phonecoin is phonecoin.space.

Buying and Selling Phonecoin

Phonecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

