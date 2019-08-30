Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.95

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $11.31. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III shares last traded at $11.44, with a volume of 22,674 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96.

Get Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 123.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Company Profile (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.