Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Clorox by 28.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,771,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,204,000 after acquiring an additional 391,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,347,000 after acquiring an additional 335,835 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Clorox by 152.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 211,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 127,816 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 65.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 299,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after acquiring an additional 118,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Clorox by 41.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 402,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,599,000 after acquiring an additional 117,272 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $3,215,086.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at $771,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,011 shares of company stock worth $4,575,097. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.07.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,777. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

