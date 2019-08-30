Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Total by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,020,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Total by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35. Total SA has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

