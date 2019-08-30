Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 992 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.29 on Friday, hitting $291.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,961,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.23 and a 1 year high of $386.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith purchased 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.38.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

