Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 160 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 92.9% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $128.45. 15,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.15. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

