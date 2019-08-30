Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, 283,144 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 148% from the average session volume of 114,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

