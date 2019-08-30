Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PESX remained flat at $$0.13 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 972,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,490. Pioneer Energy Services has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

