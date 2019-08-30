Playtech (LON:PTEC) PT Lowered to GBX 435 at Deutsche Bank

Playtech (LON:PTEC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 435 ($5.68) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTEC. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective (up previously from GBX 520 ($6.79)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Playtech in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Playtech in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 603 ($7.88) target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an add rating and a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 549.31 ($7.18).

Shares of PTEC opened at GBX 361.80 ($4.73) on Monday. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 357.10 ($4.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 534.80 ($6.99). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 417.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 417.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.09, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Playtech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other Playtech news, insider John Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34) per share, with a total value of £20,450 ($26,721.55).

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

