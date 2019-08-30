Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $670.03

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $670.03 and traded as low as $663.79. Plus500 shares last traded at $681.60, with a volume of 803,656 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plus500 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $771.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 648.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 670.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s payout ratio is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

