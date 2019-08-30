PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Down 13.7%

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s stock price was down 13.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $14.50, approximately 5,964 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,101,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get PlusTherapeuticsInc . alerts:

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($5.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.75) by $4.63. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. PlusTherapeuticsInc . had a negative return on equity of 546.87% and a negative net margin of 492.45%.

About PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlusTherapeuticsInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.