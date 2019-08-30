Point Loma Resources (CVE:PLX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Point Loma Resources Ltd (CVE:PLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41.

Point Loma Resources Company Profile (CVE:PLX)

Point Loma Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company holds interests in approximately 160,000 net acres and has an inventory of opportunities in the Mannville, Nordegg, Banff, and Duvernay Shale formations in west central Alberta.

